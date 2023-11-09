nito100

Research Note Summary

Today's note is on the theme of insurance, and so what better company to cover than a well-known auto insurer in the US, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), a common sight in TV, print and internet ads targeting auto insurance customers.

In my last note on the stock back in late June, I recommended holding on to the stock longer, which as it turns out I called correctly since the price has gone up almost 23% since then!

Using my updated rating methodology now in early November, the question is whether the rating stands or not?

As it turns out, from today's analysis I determined that this stock should get its hold rating reaffirmed.

Some positive drivers of this decision are positive revenue and earnings growth, strong equity and cash flow, and outperforming the S&P500 index.

Some offsetting factors include extreme overvaluation, share price overbought, and poor dividend yield.

A key risk discussed is the growing debt load and rising interest costs, but also an uptick in policy claim benefits paid out.

Methodology Used

My WholeScore Rating methodology looks at this stock holistically across multiple categories including key risks, and assigns a rating score. I exclusively cover stocks and foreign ADRs that are dividend-paying and trade on major US exchanges only (NYSE, Nasdaq).

Some of the data comes from the most recent FY23 Q3 results from Oct 13th, while the forward-looking sentiment relates to the upcoming FY23 Q4 earnings results expected on Jan. 25th along with end of year results.

Growth vs. Industry Peers

This stock fits into the specific insurance niche of property and casualty insurance, and so I put together the following table of 6 peers in the sector to compare on YoY revenue growth. These were selected for being very large insurers in the US or Canada, with strong market penetration in the property, home and auto insurance space.

The good news for Progressive here is that it leads this peer group with nearly 21% YoY revenue growth, easily beating my goal.

To summarize this industry, as many of my readers may already know if they follow it, it depends on a steady stream of insurance policy premiums coming in from policyholders, with a goal of bringing in a lot more cash than has to be paid out in policy claims. In the meantime, a lot of extra cash gets invested in fixed-income assets and others.

When major weather events hit a region, it can spike the number of property damage claims and the insurer takes a financial hit that quarter. At the same time, if we are in a period of high interest rates the insurer may be seeing higher interest income on fixed income assets, but also higher financing costs on corporate debt.

To stay competitive in this sector, an insurer aims to keep growing new insurance policies, while relying on steady revenue from existing policyholders. Something like auto insurance is very competitive on policy rates, from my own experience I can speak to, and another peer I did not list here is Geico because it happens to be a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B), but is a major competitor to Progressive in the auto insurance wars.

I mention all of this to highlight that Progressive has impressed with topping the revenue numbers in an extremely competitive peer group I selected.

However, as the table below from their income statement shows, their benefit payouts also have gone up a lot when comparing March 2022 to Sep 2023, to the tune of a 28% rise.

Financial Statements

My focus here is on the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement.

From the table I created, we can see that the top-line revenue has gone up nearly 22% on a YoY basis, beating my goal, but the company also saw net income that rose 804%.

Progressive - financial statements (author analysis)

One thing different from my last rating is now I am tracking free cash flow per share and positive equity, both of which went up on a YoY basis for this stock.

It is relevant to call out the following from the Q3 release which shows that Progressive has been able to grow insurance policies across multiple lines, so I think this will continue to drive revenue but also can increase the potential number of claims as well:

Dividends

The story told by dividends is an interesting one, and I think it is relevant to bring up for my readers that are dividend-oriented investors.

Clearly, the dividend yield of 0.25% is far from remarkable, and is nearly 94% below the sector average. The 3-year dividend amount of $0.10 appears to have not grown at all in 3 years.

Progressive - dividends (author analysis)

However, on further investigation, it is worth mentioning that this stock paid out "annual" and "other" dividends to shareholders on multiple occasions, in addition to the regular quarterly dividend. Not that many companies I have found here seem to do that, so those that do are worth mentioning.

When it comes to dividend yield and quarterly amount, I have found that its peer The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is much more attractive at 2.75% yield and $0.89 per share. In addition, peer The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) has a yield of 2.37% and a $1.00 per share quarterly dividend payout.

So, Progressive would not necessarily be on my list of dividend quick picks, when there are other, better options available in this sector.

Share Price vs. Moving Average

The share price as of the writing of this article, and around the time of the Nov. 8th market close, was $158.09

As you can see from the chart above, the price has not only rebounded a lot from its July dip, but also is over 15% above the 200-day moving average, a long-term trend I am tracking. In my opinion, the market is bullish on this company's very impressive revenue and net income performance vs some of its peers. However, as an investor, I have to draw a red line in the sand when it comes to a buying price.

My portfolio strategy of buying dips of 5% below the moving average, and holding or selling when it rebounds (a simplistic buy low/sell high) would consider this price too high right now.

I like this stock at somewhere under $137, which could also push the dividend yield up as well. However, I don't think there will be something soon causing a major dip like that.

Performance vs. S&P 500 Index

Again, the market momentum seems to be a reflection of the bullishness on this stock.

As you can see, its 1-year price return was nearly 23%, whereas it was 14% for the S&P500 index, even though that index is full of big tech stocks that the market was heavily bullish on this year.

So, Progressive managed to outperform a very tech-heavy index the market likes to track, and I think it earned a point from me there.

On the contrary, its peer Allstate saw a negative -0.75% price return in that same period, underperforming this same index.

Valuation and ROE

When it came to valuation this time around, this stock is clearly overvalued and my table below shows why.

Its forward P/E ratio is over 212% above the sector average, while its forward P/B ratio is a whopping 416% above the sector average.

The return on equity ("ROE") is more reasonable, I think, and I gave it a point there for being 51% above the sector average.

What I think is driving overvaluation on P/E is not a fall in earnings, since they have grown, but rather the "P" (price) side of the ratio as we saw earlier the share price skyrocketing above the moving average. This is true for the price-to-book value, since the positive equity (book value) has grown but the share price has just sped way past that. The price chart and momentum chart I discussed are evidence of that.

These ratios may come down a bit if a correction in the share price occurs, which could be triggered by a significant earnings miss for Q4. If you look at prior earnings estimates, the firm missed two of the last 4 estimates and beat 2 of them as well.

Key Risks

My risk concern for this company is not that they have debt, but that its corporate debt is growing on a YoY basis. In fact, debt has grown nearly 8% to now stand at $6.88B, certainly not a small number.

Correlated with that, I think, is also the rise in interest expenses which can impact the income and loss of a company.

For example, quarterly interest expenses have risen 28% in the most recent reported quarter, compared to that of March 2022.

Based on that data, I created the table below where I determined that the business impact of this high debt load is medium but the probability is high, so it exceeds my risk tolerance slightly and loses a rating point from me in the overall rating.

Progressive - key risks (author analysis)

Unlike the retail sector that may need to take on additional debt to open a few dozen new stores, which is a very capital-intensive operation, considering that many people can get an insurance policy through Progressive's website or app makes me question why the rise in debt.

In the comments section, I welcome your thoughts and feedback on whether you think that too much corporate debt will hurt this industry or not?

WholeScore Rating

This company's WholeScore rating today of 6 earns a "neutral/hold" rating from me, which reaffirms my June sentiment on this stock again.

In comparing my rating to that of the consensus, I am agreeing this time with both the consensus from SA analysts and the SA quant system, whereas I think that Wall Street is a bit too bullish on this stock right now with its buy rating.

My Forward-Looking Sentiment

Progressive has proven itself as both a revenue and earnings leader, growing insurance policies and maintaining positive equity and cashflow, while also being plagued with growing debt and rising interest costs.

It is not a great "dividend play" when comparing to others, but the dividend is steady and right now I don't like the share price as a buy but the company is too valuable to sell off and get rid of.

If this stock were in my portfolio, I would be holding on to it for now, take a little dividend income each quarter from it, and when the next price dip occurs below the moving average perhaps I would add some shares again.