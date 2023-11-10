Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Want $5,000 In Dividends Each Year? Invest $60,000 In These 3 Picks

Nov. 10, 2023 7:35 AM ETAM, UTF, UTG17 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Earning a passive income from the market is easily achievable by using income investing.
  • You can earn an extra $5000 every year simply by buying and holding three high-quality picks.
  • Your retirement needs to be funded by an outstanding income source. So why not generate your own?
Executive Hand Giving Payment Check

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When I was working at banking, when I would ask if there was anything else I could do for them, a frequent response would be if I could give them the winning lottery numbers. Another

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.47K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, UTF, UTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

nationalnotes profile picture
nationalnotes
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (382)
Resounding yes to UTG and UTF. I would pick EPD as a third option. Good article.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (86.33K)
I have just $41K in current market value in these 3 ($28K in AM and the rest equally split between UTF and YTG). Gives me $3,305 a year in income. I am quite happy with that. And that doesn't count the extra cash I get from writing calls on my AM position.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@PendragonY Thank you for sharing! You're a living proof of concept for our Income Method
cuzin GJ profile picture
cuzin GJ
Today, 8:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (236)
Have owned UTG for a long time. As rates have climbed, UTG price as suffered, especially with high leverage. So keep reinvesting the dividends and hopefully rates have peaked, and soon UTG can head higher.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@cuzin GJ I think both will be excellent holdings in the long run as they have already proven to be for so many
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 8:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (801)
Own both and Driping UTG and UTF which increases my income every month :)
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@cm schwab Great choice! They're income stalwarts
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 8:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (152)
Good morning and already have all three. What would you say to the articles that have come out regarding the weak price performance of UTG's holdings potentially effecting the dividend? Their reasoning is the weakened share price doesn't allow for capital gains to be captured which are a large component of the dividend. Thank you in advance and looking forward to the next article!
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:34 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (86.33K)
@NewDGIInvestor

UTF and UTG have plenty of unrealized capital gains they can tap to continue paying the distribution. They have been around a long time and have handled tough economic times before.
G-money1 profile picture
G-money1
Today, 8:15 AM
Premium
Comments (163)
Great article Rida, I own all three, but to lesser degrees. I'm sitting anywhere between $7-10,000 invested in each, with no complaints about my distributions. I will never reach your $60,000 threshold as there are too many other stocks to invest in. Must stay diversified! Long AM, UTF and UTG.
G
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@G-money1 Thank you for your kindness and support! I'm happy to hear you're long with us
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (378)
Good choices Rida - thanks for the article. I own AM and UTG and have added to both.

Diversification, as indicated by your "rule of 42" is essential. I own somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 - 60. I never actually counted. The real secret sauce is in the weighting. I assume you don't advocate for 42 equally weighted positions?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@Mike-SC We recommend an average weighting of 2%, some holdings we recommend up to 4% at times.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.74K)
I own UTF and UTG
Will research AM
Thanks Rida
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@billinsd Sound great! We recently covered AM here: seekingalpha.com/...
Coffee_&_Dividends profile picture
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (86)
Thanks for the article, already have AM and will be buying UTG soon, added your 3rd pick to my watch list as well. Once I'm done snagging up all my other buys, these will be next!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.43K)
@Coffee_&_Dividends Sounds great! I look forward to collecting great income with you
