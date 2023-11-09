October CPI Preview: Get Ready For Stagflation

Dragon Claws

The context

The US Bureau of Labor is set to release the CPI inflation data for October on Nov. 14, Tuesday next week. This could be a significant market moving event, given the current macro context.

Specifically, the Fed has apparently paused the interest rate hiking campaign, despite the one additional hike in the September Summary of Economic Projections. In fact, it looks like inflation is ending 2023 at the somewhat lower number than the Fed projected in September, which should justify the Fed's decision to pause.

However, the Fed also projects that inflation will fall to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, with expectations of a gradual return to the 2% inflation target by 2026.

If inflation stays sticky above the 3% level in 2024, the Fed will have to restart the hiking campaign. Otherwise, the market could question the Fed's commitment to the 2% inflation target, which could create severe financial market instability.

The annual CPI inflation is estimated during the preceding 12 months, so the monthly inflation figures are important. Specifically, the 2% inflation target requires a monthly inflation between 0.1% and 0.2%.

FOMC, September 2023

The October inflation expectations

The consensus market expectations for the October core CPI inflation is 0.3% and 0.1% for the headline CPI inflation. Given the high volatility in oil price, the core CPI number is more indictive of persistent sticky inflation. Obviously, a 0.3% month-over-month core CPI inflation is well above the required 0.1-0.2% level, and suggests that the annual core CPI is tracking well above the 3% level.

Trading Economics

More importantly, the Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcast projects that the November core CPI will increase from 4.1% in September to an expected 4.16% in October, and 4.2% in November.

Thus, it looks like the core CPI is currently persistently sticky at just above the 4% level. Can the Fed really continue to hold at the December meeting, if these expectations become reality? No, the data is unlikely to support the Fed pause, and the Fed is in a wait-and-hope mode, hoping that inflation would somewhat keep falling.

Cleveland Fed

Looking back to the monthly inflation readings, the core CPI inflation has been consistently at or above the 0.3% level over the last 12 months, except for the months of June and July.

The June/July 0.1-0.2% monthly inflation streak is broken, and it looks like we're back to the 0.3% world, which suggests that core CPI is likely to fall from 4.1% to above 3.5% over the next 12 months, if the few 0.4% monthly inflation readings are replaced with a lower number. Obviously, the core CPI at 3.5% would be too high, well above the Fed's projections.

Trading Economics

High inflation for longer

Given the current trends and projections/expectations, the core CPI is likely to remain persistently sticky at the "high" level, well above the 2% target.

Fundamentally, one has to question what are the inflation drivers that could keep inflation well above 3% for the longer term. I have been arguing for some time that we are in an unfolding trend of deglobalization, which is fundamentally inflationary.

Specifically, the US labor market shortage is likely to persist in some key areas such as health care and education. Yes, during the likely forthcoming recession the unemployment rate could spike, but only in selected cyclical areas such as leisure and hospitality. But the shortage will still remain in the non-cyclical sectors. Further, the reshoring of jobs from China could keep labor demand high, despite a recession, even in selected areas of manufacturing sector.

In addition, commodity prices could remain elevated despite a recession, given the geopolitical instabilities. Trade barriers and tariffs could keep import prices high as well.

This view is consistent with the Citadel's Ken Griffin's view that the "peace dividend is over, high inflation to last decades." Griffin specifically views de-globalization as the key inflation driver over the foreseeable future.

Stagflation

De-globalization is actually longer term stagflationary. Inflation is likely to persist above the 3% level, but growth also is likely to significantly slow down as global trade is reduced or redirected within the regional blocks.

China already is experiencing a significant slowdown as exports are dropping, which is affecting the export-oriented European countries, in fact the Euro Area is already in a recession with the last quarter GDP at -0.1%.

The US GDP is also expected to significantly slow in Q4, before entering a recession possibly in Q1 2024. The likely recession could be short and shallow, but the eventual rebound is also likely to be weak, all while inflation remains persistently high. That's stagflation.

Implications

Stagflation is fundamentally negative for the stock market (SP500). First, persistently high inflation even in a recession means that the Fed will not be able to significantly reduce interest rates when the recession hits, as the market got used to over the last 20 years. Thus, the recession could be longer than expected.

More importantly, the Fed is unlikely to restart the policy of Quantitative Easing even if the stock market drops sharply - in other words the Fed Put is likely gone, because of persistently high inflation.

The key implication for longer-term investors is that the buy and hold strategy is unlikely to work over the foreseeable future. The stock market is likely to be in a long-term range, with frequent bear markets and corrections, followed by recoveries. In fact, that's what happened from the late 1960s to early 1980s, the stock market was in a long-term range, and investors were forced to be more tactical.

Thus, investors also will be forced to be more tactical in the current environment, selling stocks before sharp corrections, and buying in advance of rallies. These could be multi-year trends, it's not short-term market timing.

Currently we are in a period where the stock market is likely to sharply correct. The earnings expectations for 2024 don't reflect the coming recession, while the PE ratio is still very expensive. The Fed is unlikely to support asset prices going forward due to persistently high inflation.