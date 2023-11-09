Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 10:39 AM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.91K Followers

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Roache - Director of Investor Relations

Tom McCourt - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer

Sravan Emany - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Boris Peaker - TD Cowen

Tim Chiang - Capital One

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 2023 Investor Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn our call over to Matt Roche, Director of Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Roache

Thank you, Aaron. Good morning and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2023 investor update. Our press release issued this morning found on our website. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 in our subsequent SEC filings.

All forward-looking statements speak as the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update such statements. Also included are non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as a subsequent to and not a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. To the extent applicable, please refer to the tables at the end of our press release for reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IRWD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRWD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.