Brookfield: Why I Trust The Buffett Of Money Managers And So Should You

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei

Summary

  • My family is dealing with a lot of medical crises, just like millions of Americans. Times are tough, and we have to focus on just pulling through right now.
  • But we're still planning for the long term, and that means I still max out my retirement accounts each year with $66K.
  • When the medical crises are over and it is safe to do, I intend to invest my entire retirement savings and $2.5 million in future contributions, a total of $2.64 million.
  • That money goes into a single company, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., the Buffett of alternative asset managers.
  • Brookfield has delivered Buffett-like returns for 38 years; the current CEO has done even better for 23 years, and Howard Marks and Mark Carney are their industries' Charlie Munger and Jamie Dimon. All 3 work at Brookfield and 4 A-credit ratings tell me there is only a 2.5% chance that Brookfield is an untrustworthy company. Whether you want 20% annual Buffett-like returns for the next 2 years, 20 years, or, like me, the next 40 years, Brookfield is who I trust with millions of my hard-earned savings.
Photo of ecstatic overjoyed man rained with bucks banknotes achieving success while isolated with red background

Deagreez

My family is having a rather tragic year in 2023: brain cancer, thyroid cancer, liver and lung cancer.

Heart disease, stroke, kidney stones, diabetes, and numerous emergency room weekends are the order of the day for the Galas family in 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
109.29K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
DividendNovice
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (46)
Thoughts on BAM vs. BN?

If memory serves, BF has been purchasing the latter.
DT160 profile picture
DT160
Today, 8:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (271)
Thank you for a great article. I am sorry about your family health issues and pray that they will work out alright.

Bernie or no Bernie, all that money going into one security sounds a bit excessive - just my unsolicited opinion. I hope it is the right decision for you.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 8:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.74K)
I own all of the Batman holdings in my IRA
BIP,BEP,BAM
So far,nothing to brag about after Biden took office
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.8K)
I would argue BN is a much better and safer investment for the long term. BN will/can issue more BAM shares to use as currency. BN will ALWAYS use their subsidiaries to benefit BN, which is why BN is the major holdings of internal managers. BN has carried interest + private credit (Oaktree) + growing insurance float + listed/unlisted companies. BN will get 73% of BAM upside + SO MUCH MORE.
s
stashu
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
Wow!
G
GMakdo
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (244)
And what about the short report on BIP? Not necessarily illegal, but potentially shady, practices with how they're interpreting some of their numbers... Thanks for the article, though.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

