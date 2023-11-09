Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 10:51 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.91K Followers

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Crivelli - Vice President, Investor Relations

David DeStefano - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Schwab - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Matt Stotler - William Blair

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Steve Enders - Citi

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

Kyle Aberasturi - BMO Capital

Operator

Hello, good morning and greetings. Welcome to Vertex's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

And at this time I will turn the conference over to Joe Crivelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Crivelli, you may now begin.

Joe Crivelli

Hello, and thanks for joining us to discuss Vertex's third quarter financial results. I'm Joe Crivelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. David DeStefano, our President and CEO; and John Schwab our CFO, are on the call with us today. As a reminder, during this call, we may make forward-looking statements about expected future results. Our actual financial results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that our remarks today will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to GAAP is also provided in today's press release. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website.

I'll now turn the call over to David.

David DeStefano

Thanks, Joe. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. Once again in the third quarter Vertex delivered excellent financial results, driven by consistent strong execution. Revenue in the third quarter was $145 million, up

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VERX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VERX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.