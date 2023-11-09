Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Q3: Best Value In The Large-Cap EV Market (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 09, 2023 12:04 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)LCID8 Comments
Summary

  • Rivian delivered a strong Q3'23 earnings report and raised its production guidance for FY 2023.
  • The EV company outperformed rival Lucid Group, which cut its production forecast and reported a large decline in revenues Y/Y.
  • Rivian's revenues and gross margins are improving, and its free cash flow is showing a favorable trend. The company also ended Amazon exclusivity.
  • Shares are the most attractively priced in the group for U.S.-based, large-cap, pure-play EV companies.

Business And Media Elites Attend Annual Allen & Co Meetings In Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) delivered an impressive earnings sheet for the third quarter on November 7th that included not only a decent EPS beat, but the firm also raised its production guidance for FY 2023

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Great article. Rivian is a bargain. Shares will move higher. Rivian's market cap is only $15 bill. Tesla market cap $871 bill. Rivian has superior product compared to Tesla. Rivian is way ahead of Tesla with the R1T pick-up truck. When Rivian starts selling the R2, Rivian's massive losses will turn to massive gains. Now is great time to be buying cheap shares of Rivian
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.51K)
Just to be clear, Rivian has no profits. No future expectation of a profit. Rivian's CEO gives these lawyer-provided answers which sound good but he's not saying any profit. As an illustrative example, per the 2Q23 conf call, questioned about profits, CEO RJ Scaringe only said he wants to continue " . . . driving costs down across the business on our path to profitability." Analysts kept asking but when actual profits. Rivian just kept repeating these pre-scripted non-answers. In the 3Q23 earnings call, Rivian deceptively kept repeating they would have a "gross profit." Which means profit before expenses. Which also means net losses and no GAAP profit. Since the history of mankind, all businesses which can't generate a profit go bankrupt. Rivian will be no exception. If I'm wrong, please provide a date when Rivian will show a profit. And explain why net loss went up from $1.2 bill (2Q23) to $1.4 bill (3Q23)
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 12:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.51K)
Since you're saying u have ownership in Rivian... i get it... but c'mon, can u provide support for some of your claims, i.e., "Rivian is not yet profitable and is not expected to be until FY 2027" ... Rivian has not said this... in fact, all Rivian says is they will have "gross profit" before factoring in expenses... which essentially means to gaap profit ever
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:09 PM
Premium
Comments (8.44K)
Well if minor collision costs $42k to repair the product will be too expensive to insure eventually.

www.theautopian.com/...
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (1.41K)
very nice write as always and good price heer u are rite t y always @The Asian Investor
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (1.87K)
Great article thank you for contributing. Sucks to see it down 5% already today on great news. Oh well love me some discounted stock purchases 😎
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 12:25 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.51K)
what's the great news? the $1.75 bill secondary?
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (1.87K)
@The Diligent CPA in NJ Come on chat gpt troll you know there’s good news like the end of the exclusivity deal with Amazon opening up more lines of revenue for the company.
