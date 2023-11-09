Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Group 1 Automotive: Strong Performance Likely To Continue

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
941 Followers

Summary

  • Group 1 Automotive shares have delivered a total return of 2530% since 1997, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.
  • GPI competes in a highly competitive industry but enjoys advantages due to state regulations and scale.
  • GPI has proven an effective consolidator of smaller auto dealerships and significant consolidation opportunities have potential to drive future growth.
  • GPI trades at a low valuation of 6x trailing earnings which is cheap to its own historical norm and the S&P 500.
  • I am initiating GPI with a strong buy rating.

Fleet of vehicles parked in a car dealership

Hispanolistic

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have proved an excellent investment historically. Since becoming a public company in 1997, GPI shares have delivered a total return of 2530% compared to a total return of 667% delivered by the S&P 500.

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
941 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
Article Update Today, 12:19 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (562)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Happy investing to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GPI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.