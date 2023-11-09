Olivier Le Moal

The rising rate environment has been horrible for the portfolios of mortgage real estate investment trusts, or mREITs. One name that appears to be stabilizing in the space is Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC). It currently offers a yield of 14%, and it looks like the dividend will continue to be covered at the current rate of $0.15 monthly, which it has paid successfully for the last nearly two years. We still like income names to comprise about 20% of your long-term portfolio. Within those long-term income holdings, we endorse having dividend paying names, blended with dividend growth, or high-yield, and EFC deserves some consideration for its relatively stable stock of late, and the continued payouts. Today we check back in on the stock after the company just reported Q3 earnings.

Ellington is diversified

There are many choices for mREITs out there, with a lot of different styles in how they structure their portfolios. The volatility in rates has been really tough on the space. Since the rate-hiking campaign began, these stocks have been under pressure for almost two years. However, now that rates look like they will not be raised further, we expect more stabilization in the space, making it easier for quality mREITs to operate.

Ellington's portfolio has income from several sources, and the diversification pays off. The portfolio derives income from several instruments including collateralized loan obligations aka CLOs, commercial MBS, non-Agency residential MBS, credit risk transfers, and more. We like the strategy here, despite the value of the assets fluctuating so much over the last two years.

In the release, CEO Laurence Penn summed up the success nicely:

Our positive results, in an extremely volatile market, were driven by steady performance from our residential transition loan, non-QM, commercial mortgage bridge, and credit risk transfer portfolios, along with significant gains on our interest rate hedges, which exceeded net losses elsewhere in the portfolio.

This is a wonderful synopsis, as it recognizes ongoing challenges in the mortgage market, but management continues to make effective moves, including its hedging approaches:

we took advantage of continued wide yield spreads by increasing our residential loan investments-most notably non-QM, residential transition, and proprietary reverse mortgage loans-as well as Agency RMBS, while continuing to ratchet down our commercial mortgage bridge loan portfolio. While our overall leverage ticked up incrementally, we still finished the quarter with additional borrowing capacity and ample liquidity

The company's performance was sound, and while we keep an eye on leverage as it is a risk, the company has funds to make additional moves. The company had net income of $6.6 million, or $0.21 per common share. Making some adjustments, the adjusted distributable earnings (a measure for dividend coverage) were $22.55 million, or $0.33 per share. This does give us some pause as these distributable earnings did not cover the now $0.45 in dividends being paid quarterly. However, with what appears to be a stabilizing environment, and some merger moves, we believe the dividend will be preserved. This was asked about in the conference call, given the shortage, and the CEO stated in regards to the dividend:

I think we're on track run rate wise. Given October was a continuation of some of the challenges as we saw in Q3, namely rates selling off and volatilities continuing to be high, we're not out with October numbers yet, but wouldn't be surprised to see some of the same challenges in October that we saw in Q3 and origination channels and agencies that might weigh on ADE in Q4. But all that said, on a normalized basis, I think we should be tracking, if not in Q4 then as we get into next year. And then you add in the contribution from Arlington, including deploying additional dry powder, which would be accretive.

The company picked up Longbridge Financial a year ago, and it is contributing to that run rate. It was also in the process to merge with Great Ajax, but the company terminated that deal two weeks ago due to the costs, but the hedges in place covered the costs of that ongoing activity and the breakup fees. Moving forward, they expect to have complete another merger with Arlington Asset Investment Corp. In a high-rate environment, the company needs to be cautious in its merger activities and decided this was the best course of action, but Arlington is set to be accretive. We think that the dividend will be maintained.

As the company moves forward, we expect that the loan portfolios will continue to grow. For the Agency side of things it looks like the company expanded that quite a bit in Q3 to take advantage of wider spreads, so we do not see much growth there, and it may decide to move capital into other areas. The company continues to reduce exposure to commercial mortgages and bridge lending, and this is due to the uncertainty in the commercial real estate sector.

There is a bit of a margin of safety here with book value, too. We like to consider mREITs trading at sizable discounts-to-book. Book value per common share was $14.32 At this level, you are getting a $1.82 discount-to-book, or a near 12.7% discount.

Final thoughts

It never seems to be an easy time for mREITs, but better days are ahead. Yes the high-rate environment requires management to be diligent in their transactions, but if the curve can normalize and then stabilize, which we think will be happening in 2024, the operating environment gets easier. A more stable environment is really ideal, and we think that is coming in 2024. The company is working to preserve book value and maximize distributable earnings. We have a good discount-to-book and dividend that has been maintained for nearly two years. Despite the selloff the last few months, we like an investment on weakness here for income.