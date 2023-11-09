Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Electric Stock: Outlook After Q3 Beat

Nov. 09, 2023 12:38 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)HON, RTX
Summary

  • General Electric reported strong Q3 results, exceeding expectations in both revenue and earnings per share.
  • However, bullish sentiment has pushed GE's P/E too high.
  • It's now trading at a large premium compared to its competitors, despite not having a clear advantage in terms of profitability or products.
  • Meanwhile, I see large uncertainties in GE's ongoing break-up plan for shareholder value creation.
  • All told, I see a large potential for downward price movements in the near future.
GE Turbine Engine

hapabapa

Is GE Stock a Good Buy After Q3?

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported strong results in recent quarters. As a result, the current sentiment on Wall Street is quite bullish on the stock. As seen from the chart below, Wall Street’s current rating is

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
elfie
Today, 12:50 PM
In reading your analysis I was struck by how technical it is. It doesn't really focus on cash flow improvement of GE and compares it to RTX a less profitable company as you illustrated in your table. RTX and Ge ifcombined have more business between them and Will keep them both busy for quite a while. I'm not sure the comparative effort you made or worthwhile.

It's clearly a very negative biased article.
