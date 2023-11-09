hapabapa

Is GE Stock a Good Buy After Q3?

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported strong results in recent quarters. As a result, the current sentiment on Wall Street is quite bullish on the stock. As seen from the chart below, Wall Street’s current rating is 4, putting the stock squarely in the Buy zone. The thesis of this article is to argue the opposite. In the remainder of this article, I will explain why I see more downside risk than upside risk.

Let me start with the positives. The past quarter was another period of strong growth for the company. The company reported results that exceeded consensus expectations both on the topline and bottom line. To wit, its adjusted revenues dialed in at $16.5B, translating into an annual growth rate of 18% and beating the consensus estimate ($15.7 billion) by ~$0.8B. The surprise in EPS is even larger. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.82 per share, more than 46% above the consensus estimate of $0.56.

Management attributed the drivers to their service strength, improving execution, and also a strong demand environment. They expect the momentum to continue and upped the full-year 2023 guidance. The new guidance now expects EPS in the range of $2.55 - $2.65 EPS and free cash flow in the range of $4.7B - $5.1B. At today’s price (about $114 as of this writing), the mid-point of this new EPS guidance translates into a P/E ratio of ~44x.

There's no doubt that these are robust results by any standard. However, I think Wall Street’s bullish sentiment is overdone and has ignored the downside risks behind these results. I see a large downside potential in terms of valuation risks and the uncertainties of its breakup plan.

GE Q3: The Negatives

I will start with its breakup plan. Followers of GE stock must be familiar with the plan. GE Healthcare was spun off to start 2023 as planned. Vernova, the power generation business, is slated for a spinoff in early 2024. After that, GE Aerospace will be the remaining piece that will carry on under the GE logo. In Q3’s earnings report, leadership provided an update on the progress of the spinoff as summarized in the chart below. The update confirmed the planned timeline (early 2024), selected NYSE as the new entities, picked their tickers (GEV and GE, respectively), and also named key executives.

Judging by the implied P/E (about 44x as aforementioned), I assume the markets expect the spinoff to create significant value for GE shareholders by default. However, I see a number of potential risks for such a complex undertaking that could lead to shareholder value destruction. The spin-off will create two new competitors for GE in its existing markets. GE Vernova will compete with other power generation and grid equipment companies, while GE Aerospace will compete with other aerospace manufacturers. Both entities have strong competitors in their subsectors (more on this in the next section). At the same time, their valuation is at a large premium compared to their competitors. As a result, I see a setup for large movement in the negative direction for both GEV and GE stocks after the spinoff.

Competition and Valuation Risks

The two charts below compare the P/E ratios and profitability of GE to two close peers Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and RTX Corporation (RTX). I chose these two peers for two strategic reasons. For HON, I view it as a close approximation of the former GE – the industrial conglomerate that has a multitude of segments. For RTX, I view it as a direct competitor for the future GE – the GE that focuses on aerospace systems.

As you can see from the first chart, GE currently features a much higher P/E ratio than both RTX and HON. To wit, GE’s FY1 P/E is 42.88x (again ~44x if I use the mid-point EPS of the updated guidance). In comparison, RTX is trading at 16.61x FY1 P/E and HON at 20.17x, both less than half of GE’s multiples.

Yet, as you can see from the second chart below, GE has no obvious advantage compared to its peers in terms of profitability. It's difficult to compare profitability (more difficult than P/E) as there are so many different angles to look at it. But my overall impression is that HON is more profitable than GE while RTX is very comparable to GE. In terms of products, I do not think GE has a definite lead in either energy or aero-propulsion systems compared to its competitors. A member of our research team has extensive experience with both energy and propulsion systems. Our view is that their most advanced products each have their unique strengths and weaknesses (say if we compare GE’s LEAP engines vs. Pratt Whitney’s PW1000G engines). For readers unfamiliar with all the details, Pratt & Whitney is part of RTX. But at a system level, we do not see one product is definitely better than the other. A good support for our view is the fact that both GE and Pratt Whitney’s engines are chosen for some of the most high-profile applications both in the commercial aviation industry and military aircraft.

Other Risks and Final Thoughts

Besides the above issues mentioned, I also suggest potential investors pay attention to insiders’ transactions in the case of GE. As you can see from the chart below, Since May 2023, there have been a total of four insider transactions, and all of them have been sales. To wit, three of its vice presidents sold sizable amounts of GE stocks, totaling more than $37M. Admittedly, the signal from insider selling is not as definite as insider buying because insider selling can be triggered by other factors besides a bearish view of the stock prices. However, when the transactions are dominated by selling and the sums are substantial like in this case, it’s worth noting.

All told, I see more downside risk than upside risk under current conditions. To recap, the key downside risks are mainly twofold. First, I think the market has ignored the potential risks of the ongoing spinoff plan. The market’s default assumption is that it will create shareholder value. However, I think there are good odds that it could lead to shareholder value destruction. Second, the recent market sentiment is overdone and has resulted in substantial valuation risks. At ~44x FY1 P/E, the stock now trades at a large valuation premium both in absolute and relative terms. Yet I don’t see a clear advantage in its profitability or products when compared to other peers.