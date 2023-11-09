Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telos Corp. (TLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:04 PM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

Telos Corp. (NASDAQ:TLS) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Phillipp - Director-Corporate Communications

John Wood - Chairman, CEO

Mark Bendza - EVP, CFO

Mark Griffin - EVP, Security Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Alex Henderson - Needham

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Telos Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Allison Phillipp. Please go ahead.

Allison Phillipp

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Telos Corporation’s third quarter 2023 financial results. With me today is John Wood, Chairman and CEO of Telos; and Mark Bendza, Executive Vice President and CFO of Telos.

Let me quickly review the format of today’s presentation. John will begin with brief remarks on our third quarter 2023 results and Telos’ strategic priorities, then Mark will cover the financials in more details and discuss guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 as well as providing high level comments on 2024, before turning it back to John to wrap up. Then we will open the line for Q&A where Mark Griffin, Executive Vice President of Security Solutions will also join us.

The earnings press release was issued earlier today and is posted on the Telos Investor Relations website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. Additionally, we have provided presentation slides on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.