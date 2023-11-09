Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:07 PM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT), IHRTB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike McGuinness - Head of Investor Relations

Bob Pittman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rich Bressler - President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Dan Day - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the iHeartMedia Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mike McGuinness, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike McGuinness

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Pittman, our Chairman and CEO; and Rich Bressler, our President, COO and CFO. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, management will take your questions. In addition to a press release, we have an earnings presentation available on our website that you can use to follow along with our remarks.

Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements regarding our financial performance and operating results. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results could differ from what is stated as a result of certain factors identified on today's call and in the Company's SEC filings.

Additionally, during the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, earnings presentation, and our SEC filings which are available in the Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IHRT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IHRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.