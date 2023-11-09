Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:11 PM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kellie Smythe - Senior Director, Investor Relations

John Hewitt - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cavanah - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Matrix Service Company Conference Call to discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to today's host Ms. Kellie Smythe, Senior Director of Investor Relations for Matrix Service Company.

Kellie Smythe

Thank you, Josh. Good morning, and welcome to Matrix Service Company's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.

Participants on today's call will include John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Cavanah, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation materials we will be referring to during the webcast today can be found under Events and Presentations on the Investor Relations section of matrixservicecompany.com.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that on today's call, we may make various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Matrix Service Company that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may different materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of various factors, including those discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the SEC. To the extent we utilize non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases, periodic SEC filings and on our website.

Before I turn the call over to John Hewitt, I'd like to share

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MTRX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.