Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ:CLMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad McMurray - Director, IR

Louis Todd Borgmann - CEO

Vincent Donargo - EVP & CFO

Bruce Fleming - EVP, Montana Renewables & Corporate Development

Scott Obermeier - EVP, Specialties

Conference Call Participants

Roger Read - Wells Fargo Securities

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Manav Gupta - UBS

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Calumet Specialty Products Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad McMurray, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brad McMurray

Thank you, Betsy. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me on today's call are Todd Borgmann, CEO; Vincent Donargo, CFO; Bruce Fleming, EVP, Montana Renewables and Corporate Development; and Scott Obermeier, EVP, Specialties. I would also like to introduce David Lunin, who recently joined the company as our Incoming CFO, which will be effective January 1, upon Vince's retirement from Calumet.

You may now download the slides that accompany the remarks made on today's conference call, which can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calumet.com. Also, a webcast replay of this call will be available on our site within a few hours.

Turning to the presentation on Slide 2, you'll find our cautionary statements. I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we may provide various forward-looking statements. Please refer to the partnership's press release that was issued this morning as well as our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that may affect our actual results and cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CLMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.