Tesla: Negative News Apparently Doesn't Exist

Nov. 09, 2023 2:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, META, RACE, TM, TOYOF6 Comments
Summary

  • Shareholders' constant optimism about Tesla, Inc. and faith in CEO Elon Musk mitigates the consequences of negative news.
  • Tesla's margins are shrinking, and its brand identity is deteriorating due to aggressive price cuts and competition.
  • Tesla's growth rates are converging with the auto industry, and its future success is uncertain due to market normalization and macroeconomic challenges.

Man in blue T-shirt showing okay sign, success sign, satisfied with good service, looking at camera.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

The bubble on electric vehicle ("EV") companies burst some time ago, yet Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to trade at high multiples - even if far below those of 2021. In any case, enthusiasm for charismatic CEO Elon Musk

A business administration graduate, when I can I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about financial markets and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

d
dickroylet
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (568)
"its brand identity is deteriorating due to aggressive price cuts and competition". Not to mention cr*ppy build quality.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 2:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (722)
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, all with over a 180 day supply rotting on the lots. Any Teslas just sitting? There is a glut of vehicles produced in the auto industry, so let the best company win. Currently Tesla model Y is best selling car period. Another FUD article.
s
svenson johanski
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (62)
Of course no negative news exists.. it goes against everything the MSM paints as an economic and climate savior. Anyone who resists or has a different opinion is obviously a Neanderthal!!
gebby profile picture
gebby
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (3.07K)
You start your article with assertions. EV bubble has burst. It’s then hard to continue reading your article. Do you own a Tesla?
X
X AE A13
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (1.68K)
It's a free.....
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 2:10 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.32K)
Thanks for the good article.

One point of comment. You said it continues to trade at high multiples, even if not as high as 2021.

Actually the multiples are higher. Earnings estimates are down far more than the stock is down. And those estimates are going to continue to be cut, and will fall another $1.00 per share at least for 2024 eps. Thus the actual forward earnings multiples have expanded, not contracted, even as the stock has fallen in the last few months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

