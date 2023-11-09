Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:26 PM ETBGSF, Inc. (BGSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandy Martin - IR, Three Part Advisors

Beth Garvey - Chair, President, & CEO

John Barnett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Martin - Roth MKM

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

George Melas - MKH Management Company

Mike Taglich - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the BGSF, Inc. fiscal 2023 third-quarter financial results conference call. [Operator Instructions].

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors.

Sandy Martin

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the BGSF 2023 third-quarter earnings conference call.

With me on the call today are Beth Garvey, Chair, President, & Chief Executive Officer; and John Barnett, Chief Financial Officer.

After our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and archived on the company's Investor Relations page at investor.bgsf.com.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions made by the company under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may materially different from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management's statements are made as of today, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements publicly even if new information becomes available in the future. During the call, management will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which can be useful in evaluating the company's operations related to the financial conditions and results. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered a substitute. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided in today's earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BGSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BGSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.