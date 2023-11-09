Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:29 PM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK), ALTMW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNTK) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maddie Wagner - Head of Investor Relations

Jamie Welch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Trevor Howard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Kinetic Third Quarter 2023 Results Call. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host, Maddie Wagner, Head of Investor Relations to begin. Maddie, please go ahead, when you are ready.

Maddie Wagner

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Kinetics third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Here with me is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Welch, as well as Trevor Howard, our Chief Financial Officer; Matt Wall, our Chief Operating Officer; Steve Stellato, our Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer; Anne Psencik, our Chief Strategy Officer; Todd Carpenter, our General Counsel; Chris Kendrick, our SVP of Commercial; and Tyler Milam, our VP of Crude Water and New Energy Ventures.

The press release we issued yesterday, the slide presentation and access to the webcast for today’s call are available at www.kinetics.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including the question-and-answer section will provide forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ from what is described in these statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. We may also provide certain performance measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP. We have provided schedules that reconcile these non-GAAP measures as part of our earnings press release. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

With

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KNTK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.