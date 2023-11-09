Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 12:37 PM ETX4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.92K Followers

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry – LifeSci Advisors

Paula Ragan – Chief Executive Officer

Mark Baldry – Chief Commercial Officer

Christophe Arbet-Engels – Chief Medical Officer

Adam Mostafa – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eva Privitera – TD Cowen

Stephen Willey – Stifel

Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler

Andy Fleszar – B. Riley Securities

Kristen Kluska – Cantor Fitzgerald

Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright

David Bautz – Zacks Small Cap Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry from LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, Mr. Ferry. You may begin.

Dan Ferry

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Presenting on today’s call will be X4’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paula Ragan; Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Baldry; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christophe Arbet-Engels.

Following the prepared remarks by each, we will open up the call to your questions and will be joined by Chief Financial Officer, Adam Mostafa; Chief Scientific Officer, Art Taveras; and Chief Operating Officer, Mary DiBiase.

As a reminder, on today’s call, the company will be making forward-looking statements regarding regulatory and product development plans as well as research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. Description of these risks can be found in X4’s most recent filings with the SEC, including this quarter’s Form 10-Q, which is expected to be filed after market close today.

I’d now like to turn the call over X4’s President and CEO, Dr. Paula Ragan. Paula?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XFOR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XFOR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.