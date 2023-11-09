Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly's Big Win In The Obesity Space Just Got Bigger

Nov. 09, 2023 1:43 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)NVO, PNT2 Comments
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Eli Lilly received FDA approval to sell tirzepatide for obesity treatment, expanding its market beyond diabetes.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly jumped 3.2% on the news, resulting in a $17.3 billion increase in shareholder wealth.
  • Tirzepatide has shown promising results in clinical trials, with patients losing an average of 48 pounds over 72 weeks.
  • This is slated to result in significant additional wealth creation for shareholders moving forward.
Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company V

Nov. 8 ended up being a day to celebrate if you are a shareholder of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). News broke that the US FDA has finally granted the company approval to sell its

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick
Today, 2:09 PM
Seem like another JNJ prior to the talc litigation morass.
I can't buy LLY at 92x forward earnings when we don't know what the millions of prospective patients might lose in addition to weight, such as muscle mass or bone density, that leads to a litigation liability nightmare down the road.
Jimghad
Today, 1:48 PM
Would Lilly have done better for peak sales, if they would have used just 1 name Mounjaro with one price For diabetes and Obesity?
Guess we will never know.
