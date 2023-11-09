Aaron Davidson

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), owner of the fastest-growing energy drink brand in North America, recently announced third-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with record revenue of $385 million in the quarter, up 104% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of over $104 million, more than tripling from the prior year period.

Initially, the stock popped 11% in pre-market trading following the report, just to end the day in the negative. The stock is still below its pre-earnings levels and is still down more than 10% from its September highs.

I reiterate Celsius as a Buy and estimate the recent decline provides an attractive entry point, with the company's growth story still in its early innings.

Background

In July, I wrote my first article covering Celsius, claiming it's a 'Formidable Rival To Monster Beverage'. In the article, I described the company's product offerings and the unique advantages of its partnership with PepsiCo. I demonstrated the attractiveness of the energy drink industry and focused on Celsius' opportunity within the market. Additionally, I compared Celsius and its most prominent rival Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), detailed my investment thesis, and explained why I found the stock attractive.

In August, I provided an earnings follow-up, and summarized my investment thesis as follows:

I estimate the energy drink market will continue to grow rapidly, and I expect Celsius will continue to outgrow the market while achieving industry-leading margins and remaining capital-light, thanks to the PepsiCo partnership.

Now, let's see if our investment thesis remains valid in light of the company's third-quarter results and assess whether the recent decline provides an opportunity.

Second Quarter Review

Celsius achieved record quarterly revenue of $385 million, up 104% Y/Y. Growth was driven by the successful integration to the Pepsi distribution system, which has resulted in broader availability, increased SKU mix, and improved placement in stores.

In addition, the company saw robust expansion in traditional distribution channels and club channels with SKU increases and placement improvements all contributing. Moreover, products are now found in several new channels including food service. As an example, Celsius is now available in over 2,000 Jersey Mike locations across the United States and gained authorization in over 3,000 Dunkin' Donuts nationwide.

North American revenue grew 107% to $371 million, and International revenue increased 56% to $13.6 million, despite being at essentially a pilot phase.

Celsius Holdings Q3'23 Press Release

The company was the number one dollar and unit growth energy brand in the Mulo+C channels (the grocery, drug, mass, club, dollar, military, and convenience channels as defined by IRI), and reached a 10.5% market share, more than doubling its 4.4% share in the same time period last year.

On Amazon, Celsius surpassed Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) to become the number one selling energy drink with a 21.4% share of the Energy Drink Category, ahead of Monster at a 18.6% share, and Red Bull at 13%. In my August article, I said it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that Celsius will surpass Monster in Amazon sales over the next two years. Well, it happened within a quarter.

Looking at ACV (annual contracted value), which reflects sales that are generated through recurring contracted relations, Celsius achieved 95.6% in MULOC and in Convenience, compared to 72.1% and 73.0%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Celsius Holdings financial reports.

Gross margin was a record 50.6% in the quarter, but included a non-recurring benefit. Excluding the one-time item, the gross margin was in line with Q2 levels, and at the high end of management's full-year guidance of mid-to-high forties.

The improvement in gross margin is attributed to lower package and raw material costs as well as improved waste and freight lane efficiency. The company expects Q4 gross margins in the 48%-49% range, in line with the second quarter.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Celsius Holdings financial reports.

Celsius continued to showcase immense operating leverage, with sales & marketing coming in at 19.0% of sales for the quarter and 18.9% year-to-date. According to management, sales & marketing investments should rise from here, citing 22% as a more normalized target, as the company enhances its marketing efforts.

Regarding G&A, we can see that Celsius was able to achieve a new record once again, at 7.9% for the nine months as well as the quarter.

Overall, Celsius had a tremendous quarter, reaching a 25.4% operating margin. For reference, this is only 3 percentage points below Monster's operating margin for the third quarter, while Monster generated more than 4x the revenues. This shows that Celsius operates very efficiently, and provides optimism about its ability to reach Monster's profitability in the mid-term.

Celsius Vs. Monster

In my first article, I wrote the following about comparing Celsius and Monster:

We need to acknowledge these are companies in a very different stage of their business. Celsius is just now coming out of its development phase and is projected to surpass $1B in annual sales for the first time this year, a mark that Monster achieved more than 15 years ago. However, Celsius is constantly taking market share, mostly from other competitors but from Monster as well, and it's backed by one of the strongest (if not the strongest) distributors in the world, PepsiCo. Thus, Monster doesn't really enjoy major scale advantages as it would have without PepsiCo in the picture.

And the trend continues to accelerate. In the third quarter, Monster's revenues grew by 14.3%, way lower than the 104% mark achieved by Celsius. Updated consensus estimates now expect Celsius to take even more market share from Monster during the year.

Created and calculated by the author using data from the company's financial reports and consensus estimates; Monster Energy numbers don't include revenues derived from Monster Beverage's non-energy businesses.

In our previous article, we expected Celsius revenues to reach 15.1% of Monster's energy sales, and we now expect it to be nearing 16%, reflecting continued outperformance.

Created by the author based on data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of November 9th, 2023.

Looking at their valuations, Celsius trades at a significant premium over Monster looking at their 2023 multiples. However, as Celsius is projected to significantly outgrow Monster in the upcoming years, we should look a little bit further.

Created by the author based on data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of November 9th, 2023.

Looking at their 2024 multiples, we see that Celsius still gets a material premium in terms of profit multiples, but with regards to EV/Sales, the companies are almost even. Considering the fact that Monster is at a much more mature stage, it makes sense that Celsius' margins won't be as high, as there's still more progress to make before it reaches a similar level of operational leverage.

I never base my investment decisions on sales multiples, but we can learn that if Celsius continues to take share from Monster while continuing to improve margins, there's still significant upside to be made, assuming Monster is reasonably valued.

Valuation

I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate Celsius' fair value. I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 19.7% between 2023-2030, based on the expected growth rates for the energy market, the company's ability to continue taking market share, and its upcoming international expansion.

I project EBITDA margins will increase incrementally up to 26.5% in 2030, primarily due to economies of scale which will drive a decrease in SG&A as a percentage of sales, as well as additional improvements in gross margin.

Created and calculated by the author based on Celsius financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 9.5% and adding Celsius' net cash position, I estimate the company's fair value at $15.1B or $196 per share.

The Inexplicable Selloff

Data by YCharts

Looking at Celsius' 3-year stock performance, we see that it's one of the best-performing securities over that time period, and we can't really see the recent post-earnings selloff.

Following the earnings announcement, the stock rose by over 11% in pre-market trading and then ended the day in the red. During that day, I've seen thousands of comments and tweets asking what is going on. Let's clear one thing out of the way, fundamentally, this was pretty much a perfect quarter. However, when investing in a stock like Celsius, this doesn't mean the stock won't decline.

Let me explain. First, it's reasonable to believe that when a stock becomes more than a six-bagger, it draws a lot of attention, including investors who don't have a great understanding of its prospects. Such investors will add fuel to the fire every time a minor selloff occurs, as they panic to lose their gains.

Second, Celsius is trading at nearly an 80x P/E multiple. While it is growing EPS at a triple-digit pace, it should be taken into account that most of its value is coming from cash flows and earnings that are well in the future. Accordingly, there's no strong "floor" like let's say, a high quality stock that's trading around the market average multiple.

Third, we're talking about an energy drink company. It's not SaaS and it's not selling essentials. The Celsius product is one that customers can live without, and hence it is a naturally riskier investment.

I wouldn't suggest buying any stock for the short term, and taking all of the above into account, I'd say especially not Celsius. That being said, the growth trajectory for this company is one of the most unique and simple there are on the market right now, reminding me of opportunities that hadn't happened since before 2010.

It's extremely rare nowadays to find a successful and profitable consumer product company in its early days, before the majority of its expansion even started. Therefore, I find Celsius as a very unique and attractive investment for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Celsius provides a rare opportunity to invest in a semi-staple business which is still in its hyper-growth stage. I expect that Celsius will grow stronger and stronger, combining increasing sales with immense operational leverage. The company's North American and International expansions are still in their early days, and fueled by the PepsiCo partnership, Celsius should be able to reach scale in record pace.

However, investors should acknowledge the fact that this is a pure "growth" stock, trading at a high multiple. Thus, there could be unexpected reactions even when it reports extraordinary results.

That being said, I estimate Celsius will provide market-beating returns in the foreseeable future and reiterate the stock as a Buy.