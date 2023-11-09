JHVEPhoto

We've been waiting for this moment for a long time. - Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Snapdragon Summit Keynote

I've also been waiting for this for a long time. At the September 2018 iPhone event, the iPhone was not the star. Also introduced that day was a new MacBook Air with an Intel (INTC) 8th generation Core i5, as well as an iPad Pro with a new chip just for iPad, the A12X. When those two devices got into the wild, we saw something that is now dramatically reshaping the PC world: despite using far less power, the A12X was faster than the Intel laptop chip.

The next question on everyone's mind was, Why isn't the A12X in the MacBook Air? Why bother with Intel and all their problems?

Around that time, I was also just starting to publish here at Seeking Alpha, and that screenshot is from one of the first articles I wrote here. It went over like a lead balloon with Intel and AMD (AMD) shareholders.

At the time, I thought we would see the first Apple (AAPL) Silicon Macs in late 2019, and then very good Windows PCs built around ARM (ARM) chips (but from whom?) 2-3 years later. That turned out to be too optimistic a timeline. The first M1 Macs came out in late 2020, and we won't see PCs built around Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) new Snapdragon X platform until the middle of 2024.

Qualcomm very much wanted to make the Windows PC version of the success Apple had with the M-series Macs - smooth, powerful, and shockingly good battery life. However the modified stock ARM smartphone cores they were using, in contrast to Apple's custom cores, led to underpowered chips that were further hindered by poor software support from Microsoft (MSFT). It must have driven Qualcomm and the Microsoft Surface team nuts that Office was native for ARM Macs before it was available for ARM Windows PCs.

But in 2020-2021, Qualcomm had a stroke of good fortune. Apple's chip unit, which made that A12X, had been led by Gerard Williams III. In 2019, he wanted to build an ARM data center chip. Apple has no use for such things, and by the end of the year, Williams had left Apple. In early 2020, he brought together some ex-Apple colleagues then at Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and started Nuvia to design what Apple wasn't interested in, a custom core ARM data center CPU chip.

A year later, Qualcomm acquired Nuvia for $1.4 billion. Williams is now SVP of Engineering at Qualcomm. The aim is to first reinvigorate Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips for smartphones, PC, automotive and IoT. After that, the data center chip, is something else to look forward to. Over two years after the acquisition was announced, we have finally seen its fruits.

Qualcomm Snapdragon was already the best platform for Android flagship smartphones, so much so that even Samsung uses Qualcomm chips in their flagships despite making their own competing smartphone chips. What we saw this week solidified Qualcomm's position there. They will also have the best non-Apple chips for automotive infotainment systems, VR headsets, wireless headphones, smart appliances - you name it.

But the most interesting part to me continues to be the PC portion. Qualcomm is here to steal this:

Intel and AMD quarterly earnings

Despite a big slump in PCs, that's a $31 billion a year business in the last 4 reported quarters. In 2021, it was $48 billion. Qualcomm's best revenue 12-months in 2021-2022 was $44 billion. This is a bold step to size up and end their dependence on Android smartphones. At $1.4 billion, the Nuvia acquisition continues to look cheap.

In 2020, Apple walked away with around 19% of Intel's 2019 PC chip revenue and split it with their foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Now Qualcomm is coming for the rest, again to be split with TSM.

But there are also 2 big roadblocks:

ARM is suing them over the Nuvia IP, claiming they need a new license or they must destroy the IP. Devices with the new Snapdragons may start debuting as early as the Consumer Electronics Show in January, and in the wild in the middle of 2024. The trial is in the discovery phase, and dis ue to begin in September 2024. If ARM were to win, they would have Qualcomm over a barrel in negotiations. I continue to think that both companies need to settle before it gets to trial. Qualcomm's presentation was pretty impressive, but also served to highlight how dependent they are on Microsoft and the PC makers. This stands in direct contrast to Apple, which controls the whole stack. No matter how good the Qualcomm Snapdragon X is, there are many things out of their control, translating that into great laptops that people want to buy.

Also, all of a sudden, there may be competition in Windows ARM PCs: Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD. Apple delivered their next generation Mac chip, M3, the week following the Snapdragon Summit. It's been oddly busy.

Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm also showed off their new smartphone and wireless earbud chips, also built on Nuvia IP. But I'm going to focus on the PC chip, Snapdragon X Elite, which I think is their biggest opportunity to scale up. They already had the best non-Apple chips in those other categories, and this just solidifies that. PC is a blue-sky business for Qualcomm, and I'm going to focus on that.

"Laptop chips" are now called systems-on-a-chip [SoCs]. A "laptop chip" used to have only a CPU, but now at a bare minimum, they also have GPUs. Qualcomm and Apple load a lot more on:

NPU: Neural processing unit that does machine learning tasks at a much lower power draw than the CPU or GPU. Apple and Google are the leaders here. Intel is new to adding this.

Audio-Video-Camera complex. Apple is the leader, and Intel laptop chips do not have this

Most, if not all I/O.

Apple also has a security/privacy complex that others do not have. Qualcomm's main differentiator in component parts of the SoC is that they have their industry-leading 5G connectivity on board. Intel has no differentiators unless you count much high power draw for the same performance.

Coming into this week, I thought we'd really be talking about the CPU part only, but Williams and the Nuvia team have also made some pretty big improvements to the GPU, and maybe even more importantly the NPU. So let's talk about those three things.

CPU

The CPU is the part that does the most work on the chip. We always want high performance and low power consumption. Qualcomm is claiming to be delivering both here. They have rebranded the CPU cores that Nuvia brought with them as "Oryon," and the multicore CPU design is very interesting.

Years ago, ARM chips switched to a power-saving multicore design called "big.LITTLE". The idea is that for the vast majority of what you do on a smartphone or laptop, you want good performance with very little power draw. But some tasks want a lot of performance. The big cores handle these tasks, and the LITTLE cores handle everything else. There is a huge battery life benefit to this sort of design, without sacrificing the performance needed from time to time. Apple uses this design, and Intel and AMD have now adopted it for their x86 laptop chips. Until this week, all smartphone chips are like this, and most Android flagships actually have 3 types of cores, trading off performance and power consumption.

The Oryon architecture dumps all that. All the cores are the same, and it remains to be seen how that works out with power consumption and battery life in the real world. But the performance comparisons to Apple and Intel are pretty impressive, even though they played a little fast and loose with the comparisons, as everyone tends to.

Conclusions:

Running inside Qualcomm's reference design laptop, the CPU has very similar single-core power consumption and performance to an M2 Max MacBook Pro, Apple's best laptop until the following week when the M3 Max debuted. There were no real multicore comparisons with Apple, but single-core is most of what you do on your PC. They were very cagey about their Apple comparisons, though that is only an indirect competition. The real competition is Intel and AMD.

In the same reference laptop, it absolutely destroys Intel's best in single-core performance-per-watt, the most important metric in anything with a battery. This is the only real apples-to-apples comparison they showed:

Qualcomm presentation slide

That Core i9 in blue is Intel's current best laptop chip, though they will be updating those soon. Both machines were running Linux, though different builds. The test results are the average of 100 runs on Geekbench 6, a popular cross-platform benchmarking app. In single-thread performance, Qualcomm's new core can match Intel's performance at less than a third of the power consumption.

They were again pretty cagey when comparing multicore performance with Intel. Even though Snapdragon X has 12 of the Oryon cores, Qualcomm made comparisons to laptops sporting Intel's mid-range i7 chips, and for some reason, they switched to Windows for both test machines. My conclusion is that for peak multicore performance, the best Intel laptop chip still edges Qualcomm, but the Qualcomm chip uses something like half the power draw to do it.

GPU

Qualcomm's mobile GPUs have long lagged Apple's badly, and this has impacted the entire Android ecosystem, especially gaming. Snapdragon X Elite still lags behind Apple M3 Max in this regard, but it looks to me like they made a very nice first step toward closing that large gap.

Comparisons to Intel integrated GPUs are almost unfair, because they have always been terrible, and the source of endless complaining for as long as they have had them. AMD's integrated graphics are a little better, and Qualcomm provided us with a comparison to AMD's best-integrated laptop graphics

Top-left is best (Qualcomm presentation slide)

Utter destruction, but again, this is sort of an unfair comparison, because pro and gaming laptops come with a discrete GPU chip at added cost and reduced battery life. For those users, will the Qualcomm chip be enough? Will the greater battery life offset that? Remains to be seen, but I am guessing not.

Conclusions

Still a huge advantage for Apple. They make by far the best integrated GPU, and their M3 Max GPUs are like discrete laptop GPUs in performance, without the added cost and battery drain.

But Snapdragon X is far better than either Intel or AMD integrated graphics. But is it good enough for pros and gamers? I suspect not yet.

NPU

Apple was the first to begin integrating non-GPU AI hardware, and everyone else copied it. NPUs enable machine learning features on devices without killing the battery, and they are becoming more and more important in Apple and Google operating systems. Qualcomm's NPUs lagged behind Apple badly, so much so that Google uses their own custom chip for Pixel, just because of that. The CPU and GPU in Pixel are inarguably worse than Qualcomm's, but a better NPU was that important to them.

Maybe they can switch back now. Though I think Snapdragon X still trails M3 Max here by a decent margin, the Qualcomm NPU made the biggest jump over the previous generation, doubling performance at the same power consumption.

Conclusions

Still trailing Apple, but they closed the gap considerably in 1 generation.

Not worth mentioning Intel comparisons.

Snapdragon X Elite Summary

In the crucial performance per watt metric, the CPU seems close enough to the Apple M3 Max that the difference is unimportant. Both are far better than Intel and AMD's current laptop lines. I do, however, wonder how ditching big.LITTLE in Snapdragon X will impact battery life in real-world laptops.

A big leap for their GPU, though still trailing Apple here. But a nice first step, and still far better than the notoriously bad integrated graphics from Intel and AMD. The real challenge is to get where Apple is: being on par with discrete laptop GPUs.

The biggest leap was in the NPU, where they closed the gap with Apple considerably.

This is about as good as I could have hoped for.

The Roadblocks

ARM vs. Qualcomm

ARM is suing Qualcomm over those Oryon CPU cores they just announced, which were initially developed under the license at Nuvia. In short:

ARM claims that the Nuvia license nor any IP created under it is transferable without a new license to Qualcomm for more money. They threw in a trademark infringement claim to raise the stakes.

Qualcomm claims they already have a license that covers this, thank you very much, and they don't need Nuvia's or a new one.

We don't have any visibility into the two key documents: Qualcomm's ARM license, and Nuvia's ARM license.

Qualcomm's response also indicated that this is over an additional "tens of millions" of dollars a year for the new license.

If that number is right, it's fairly crazy that we are having this spat. ARM is suing their second-best customer, and their new aggressive stance with their customers is driving them to RISC-V adoption. RISC-V is a competing open-source architecture, which is free as in beer, and free as in speech. There is a lot of momentum there, partly from Qualcomm, who now refer to ARM, coldly, as a "legacy architecture." For their part, Qualcomm is going to have Oryon products in the wild when the trial is due to begin in September 2024.

I think they will settle before then. I continue to believe they are just engaged in very expensive haggling over the eventual price of this new license, and the royalties that go with it. Both should be scared to lose at trial, especially Qualcomm. They would be forced to negotiate new terms with ARM having all the leverage.

Dependency

In contrast to Apple, the presentation really highlighted how dependent Qualcomm is on partners to make Snapdragon X a success. There were presentations involving Microsoft, Google, Facebook (META), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), HP (HPQ), Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), and Bose. Without them, they have no products.

Gerard Williams' replacement at Apple is Johny Srouji. When he wants to talk about laptops, he can just turn to SVP of Hardware John Ternus at the next meeting. If he wants to talk with the maker of the operating system that will run on the chip, SVP of Software Craig Federighi is also at that meeting. Or, he can just walk over and pop in.

Qualcomm has none of these luxuries. Moreover, they do not have a great reputation for working and playing well with others. They are "The Problem Child" of semiconductors.

Almost from the moment of its birth Qualcomm had to fight the world. It is hard for us to understand today just how much the entire mobile industry was set against Qualcomm from the earliest days of CDMA [the cell phone standard for 2G/3G in the US only]. No one wanted CDMA - the regulators, the infrastructure vendors, the standards bodies, the handset vendors, and even the operators. Against all that opposition, Qualcomm was able to succeed… To accomplish that, Qualcomm had to hunker down and fight every battle as if its existence depended on the outcome, because it usually did. But now, decades on, we are starting to wonder if the habits the company acquired in its formative years are working against it. This is a company that still seems to be fighting on all fronts. Most notably, Qualcomm is a very tense relationship with Apple, its largest customer. It is being sued by one of its most important suppliers, Arm. In the past decade, it has been investigated by regulators across the globe, with most of those repeat investigations. The company narrowly avoided the first hostile semiconductor acquisition in memory. Qualcomm's relationship with other major tech companies is not great… Ask industry old-timers what one adjective describes the company and they will all say "Arrogant". We have many friends at Qualcomm, we worked there for a period. And we can say with a high degree of confidence that the ratio of truly arrogant people at Qualcomm is no different than any other company. But at the same time, we fully understand how the company has this reputation. - Digits to Dollars podcast, 10/20/23. 100% to all that.

The key relationship is Microsoft, and that has been a bit tense. In the end, this chip is only the foundation. It needs:

A great version of Windows 11 64-bit for ARM platforms. After many problems, Microsoft finally delivered.

A development environment that makes porting apps to ARM very easy. Apple makes the development environment for Mac, so this is easier for them, and they took years to prepare developers for the shift. Windows is far more dispersed, so no matter what Microsoft does here with its development environment, it only solves a part of the problem.

An emulation layer for x86 software that is as good as Apple's Rosetta 2. Rosetta 2 is so good, it is invisible to most people. It remains to be seen what Microsoft can do here on the new hardware.

Buy-in from software makers. This will be very hard. Office is finally native to ARM Windows. The next big suite is Adobe (ADBE). But likely a lot of software will wind up running under the emulation layer, and that's why the last bullet is so important.

Laptop makers that will prioritize user experience, especially battery life. Remains to be seen.

That's a lot outside Qualcomm's control.

A Weirdly Busy Week

For a year now, everyone knew we would see the Nuvia-Snapdragon chips in October 2023. I had it circled on my calendar, and so did a lot of people.

So there was some action in the week leading up to Snapdragon Summit that was, at a minimum, oddly timed.

First, over the weekend, someone started leaking to Reuters:

Nvidia (NVDA) has quietly begun designing central processing units (CPUs) that would run Microsoft's Windows operating system and use technology from Arm Holdings, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The AI chip giant's new pursuit is part of Microsoft's effort to help chip companies build Arm-based processors for Windows PCs. Microsoft's plans take aim at Apple, which has nearly doubled its market share in the three years since releasing its own Arm-based chips in-house for its Mac computers, according to preliminary third-quarter data from research firm IDC. Advanced Micro Devices also plans to make chips for PCs with Arm technology, according to two people familiar with the matter. Nvidia and AMD could sell PC chips as soon as 2025, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

People familiar with the matter seemed to want to steal a little thunder from Qualcomm. Thoughts here:

Nvidia: Since they announced they wanted to buy ARM, I always thought this was part of the plan. I'm frankly surprised it is taking this long.

AMD: Since 2018, when asked about AMD, my stock response has been "They have a medium term opportunity to steal market share from Intel. But both companies spend too much time staring at each other, and are about to get swamped by ARM. Neither has a strategy for that." I guess AMD does have a strategy for that now. Better late than never.

Qualcomm: Unless these two competitors are working on their own custom CPU cores, they will be hindered by the stock ARM cores in those chips. But I imagine the GPU and NPU from Nvidia will be pretty good. In any event, 2025 is a long way off, and we will already be seeing a year of Snapdragon X sales by then. Also, no one else will have 5G on board, including Apple.

Then just before Snapdragon Summit, Apple announced the M3 Mac event for the following Monday. A late October hardware event is not unheard of for Apple. They just had the iPhone event in September, but they don't like to have that show too crowded. Some years there is hardware they want to be available for the holidays, but doesn't make the September cut, and here we are.

But the timing is still a little suspect. Apple has no love for Qualcomm, and vice versa. The effect of it was to make all the Qualcomm comparisons to the M2 Max a little beside the point because we knew that the M2 Max would be the previous generation of Mac chips by the time we see the Snapdragon X Elite in the wild.

It would be very unlike Apple to move up a product launch to bigfoot another company like this, but maybe an exception for The Problem Child?

Anyway, all this is evidence that Snapdragon X is already shaking things up in the PC laptop world, and it hasn't even seen the light of day yet.

The Upshot

I had high expectations coming into Snapdragon Summit, and Qualcomm exceeded them. The CPU is up to Apple levels for the first time in ages. The GPU and especially the NPU closed the gap with Apple. Snapdragon X is clearly better than any laptop chip from Intel or AMD. Bravo. Gerard Williams proved once again why he is considered one of the great chip designers in the world and seems to garner a lot of loyalty from people who have worked with him. Double bravo.

But this is only the first step to making great PCs. Most of the work that made the Apple Silicon Macs so popular happened outside the chip design unit, in the hardware and software divisions. PC buyers don't care about the chip, they care about the product built around it. The M-series Macs are butter-smooth, even when lots of stuff is happening in the background, and the battery life blows away any Wintel laptop. Apple may not have had a chip ready for Mac in 2019 like I thought, but they spent that extra year making the transition seamless, much better than my expectations, and my expectations were high. That's what PC buyers see, the end product and Qualcomm is dependent on Microsoft, the PC makers, and app makers to deliver all that. It's a massive coordination problem. That is the biggest risk. It may turn out that to make this kind of platform shift happen, you have to control all parts of the stack like Apple does.

But this is a very exciting development in the ARM slow revolution, in 3 parts:

Intel and AMD whiff on mobile and allow billions of ARM chips to go into smartphones and IoT. ARM, chipmakers, and fabs use the cash flows from this to keep making ARM chips better every year. This is water under the bridge. ARM chips displace x86 in PCs, especially laptops. This began with Apple, and Snapdragon X is a big milestone on the Windows PC side. This one is moving a little slower than I thought it would. ARM chips displace x86 in data center. Already 15% of hyperscaler cloud CPU instances are ARM-based processors, led by AWS (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA). This one is moving faster than I thought it would.

Qualcomm was a major contributor to that first bullet. Snapdragon X is a move to be part of the second bullet. I have to imagine that as part of the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm promised their most important employee, Gerard Williams, that they would eventually get to that data center chip he left Apple to build. That's the third bullet.

That is the long-term story, but there is also a short-term story now of Android smartphone recovery.

*Guidance midpoint (Qualcomm quarterly earnings and guidance)

Qualcomm is guiding to a sharp rise in smartphone chip revenue in Q4, up 10% against the weak Q4 2022 comp. It looks to have found a bottom.

*Guidance midpoint (Qualcomm quarterly earnings and guidance)

Android smartphone is the foundation of Qualcomm's income statement, but long term, that is not where my interest lies. Android smartphone is a saturated product, and losing market share to iPhone, especially in younger demographics.

What interests me long term are those other chip segments, IoT, where Snapdragon X lives, and automotive. These are the long-term growth segments for Qualcomm.

The next milestone is seeing the laptops built around Snapdragon X. We may get a peek at that at CES in January.