Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been a massive market outperformer over the past year as the company moved from cash burn to delivering robust profitability and free cash flow growth. As such, I'm not surprised that the market rewarded dip buyers over the past year, as UBER delivered a 1Y total return of more than 80%. I last updated UBER holders in late September, informing investors to brace for impact. That thesis panned out as UBER fell to its October low before buyers returned with conviction last month, stemming a further slide below the $40 level.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led company posted a remarkable third-quarter or FQ3 earnings scorecard this week, assuring investors of its continued operating leverage gains. Uber demonstrated its network effect moat, attracting consistent driver supply while increasing its monthly active users, underpinning robust gross bookings growth (up 21% YoY) across its segments.

In addition, consumer spending on Uber has remained resilient, notwithstanding the macroeconomic uncertainties. It has even led Khosrowshahi to stress that the company "hasn't observed significant pockets of consumer spending weakness across its platforms. He added, "Uber's local nature makes it relatively resistant to macroeconomic uncertainty, as consumers prioritize local and essential services during uncertain times."

Furthermore, Uber has also gained traction in its lower-end products (such as UberX Share and Moto) to cater to the cost-conscious consumer, broadening its market exposure. In addition, the company also broadened its services to Hailables and taxis, instrumental in attracting new users to Uber's platform.

UBER Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As such, I believe outgoing CFO Nelson Chai has struck a highly effective partnership with Khosrowshahi, engineering a significant turnaround for Uber. Chai stressed that Uber is eligible for S&P 500 inclusion, further driving investor confidence and buying sentiment.

Seeking Alpha's Quant also assigns best-in-class "A+" growth and momentum grades to UBER, corroborating its market outperformance over the past year. Despite that, with a "D" valuation grade, investors must assess whether the current levels are still reasonable to add more shares, notwithstanding its stellar performance.

Analysts' estimates suggest an adjusted EBITDA reaching nearly $10B by FY26. Uber guided for a midpoint adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B for Q4. On a full-year basis, Uber is expected to post an adjusted EBITDA of close to $4B. As such, it suggests Uber is still in the earlier stages of its operating leverage growth, with an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of more than 35% from FY23-26.

Therefore, it seems UBER's forward EBITDA multiple of 19.7x isn't too aggressive, based on its profitability trajectory through 2026. In other words, I assessed the market has likely not fully reflected Uber's medium-term growth profile, suggesting opportunities to partake at the appropriate levels.

UBER price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With so much good news on Uber's performance over the past year, I'm unsurprised that dip buyers returned after UBER fell to its October 2023 low at the $40 level. It also nearly fell into a bear market before buyers returned aggressively last month. As such, dip buyers have correctly positioned for a robust earnings release this week, absorbing last month's selling pressure.

As such, investors who didn't buy UBER's recovery over the past two weeks are left with a relatively unattractive near-term upside, as UBER re-tested the critical $50 resistance zone this week.

My analysis suggests that much of UBER's good news has been priced in pre-earnings, leaving late buyers scrambling for the scraps. Also, UBER's price structure seems to be forming a potential double-top bull trap that could precede a much steeper decline, potentially even breaking below its October low.

Takeaway

Given its spectacular performance over the past year, UBER seems to have hit a stumbling block at a pivotal moment. It could also lead to a well-deserved profit-taking rotation out of the stock as investors look for more attractive value or growth bargains.

Therefore, I believe it's time for dip buyers to consider cashing in on its recent surge. Pat yourself on the back for an impressive run, and return when UBER's risk/reward is more attractive again.

Rating: Downgraded to Sell.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

