Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 1:40 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.93K Followers

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Jordan - VP, Finance & Treasury

Ric Fulop - CEO, Founder

Jason Cole - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Desktop Metal's third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Michael Jordan, Vice President, Finance and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Michael Jordan

Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's call. With me today are Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO, Desktop Metal; and Jason Cole, CFO, Desktop Metal. Please note our financial results press release and presentation slides referred to on this call are available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. This call is also being webcast live with the link at the same site. The webcast and accompanying slides will be available for replay for 12 months following this call. The content of today's call is the property of Desktop Metal and cannot be reproduced or transcribed without prior consent.

Before we begin, I'll refer you to our safe harbor disclaimer on slide 3 of the presentation. As a reminder, today's call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Desktop Metal's views and expectations only as of today, November 9, 2023, and actual results may vary materially based on a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information about the risks that may impact us our metals business and financial results, please refer to the Risk Factors sections on Form 10-Q in addition to the company's other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during the presentation and following Q&A session, you may refer to our results on a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.