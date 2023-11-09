Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bancolombia SA (CIB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 1:45 PM ETBancolombia S.A. (CIB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.93K Followers

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Carlos Mora - President & CEO

Laura Clavijo - Chief Economist

José Humberto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Beatriz Abreu - Goldman Sachs Group

Jitendra Singh - HSBC,

Andres Soto - Santander

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bancolombia's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Ryan, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future performance, capital position, credit-related expenses and credit losses. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this conference call, in future filings, in press releases or verbally, address matters that involve risk and uncertainty. Consequently, there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products by other companies, lack of acceptance of new products or services by our targeted clients, changes in business strategy and various other factors that we describe in our reports filed with the SEC.

With us today is Mr. Juan Carlos Mora, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. José Humberto Acosta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rodrigo Prieto, Chief Risk Officer; Ms. Catalina Tobon, Investor Relations and Capital Markets Director; and Mrs. Laura Clavijo, Chief Economist.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Juan Carlos Mora, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Juan Carlos Mora

Good morning, and welcome to Bancolombia's Third Quarter Conference Call Results. Please go to Slide 2. The results for the third quarter reflect the progressive slowdown in the economies in which the Bancolombia operates, particularly in Colombia, where the prevailing high interest rates and inflation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CIB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.