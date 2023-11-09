Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 2:04 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.93K Followers

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erika Schultz - Senior Director, IR

John Jacob - President & CEO

John Trizzino - Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Business Officer

Filip Dubovsky - President of Research & Development

James Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Eric Joseph - JP Morgan

Brendan Smith - TD Cowen

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Vernon Bernardino - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Novavax Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Erika Schultz. You may begin.

Erika Schultz

Good morning and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2023 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.

Please turn to Slide 2. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements, including information relating to the future of Novavax, its key strategic priorities, operating plans, objective, and prospects, full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 financial guidance, the amount and impact of Novavax's cost reduction plans, its future financial or business performance, conditions or strategies, its partnership, anticipated timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions, and the ongoing development, marketing opportunities, manufacturing capacity, and the future availability of our vaccine candidates, and key upcoming milestones.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NVAX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVAX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.