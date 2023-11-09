Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 2:09 PM ETExcelerate Energy, Inc. (EE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.93K Followers

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Hicks - VP, IR

Steven Kobos - President and CEO

Dana Armstrong - EVP and CFO

Daniel Bustos - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Zack Van Everen - Tudor, Pickering & Holt

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Excelerate Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I'll be coordinating you your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand over to Craig Hicks, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Craig Hicks

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining Excelerate Energy's third quarter 2023 financial results call. Participating on the call today are Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Armstrong, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our third quarter 2020 results press release and presentation were released yesterday afternoon and can be found on our website at ir.excelerateenergy.com. I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them. Today's remarks will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Steven Kobos, Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate Energy.

Steven Kobos

Thanks Craig and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm going to talk about our financial and operational performance during the quarter, our recent commercial updates, and our growth strategy. Then I'll

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.