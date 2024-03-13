PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - FNK Investor Relations

Chad Stephens - President and Chief Executive Officer

Danielle Mezo - Vice President, Engineering

Ralph D'Amico - SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and thank you for attending today's PHX Minerals September 30, 2023 Quarter End Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines will be muted during the presentation of the call with an opportunity for Q&A at the end. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Fink with FNK, IR. Please go ahead.

Rob Fink

Thank you operator. Hosting the call today are Chad Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ralph D'Amico, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danielle Mezo, Vice President of Engineering. The earnings press release that was issued yesterday after the close is also posted on PHX's Investor Relations website.

Before I turn the call over to Chad, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call and during the Q&A session, management may make forward-looking statements regarding expected revenues, earnings, future plans, opportunities, and other expectations of the company. These estimates and other forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied on the call. These risks are detailed in PHX Minerals' most recent annual report on Form 10-K as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements made