Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.94K Followers

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Jennings - Manager, IR

Christopher Nixon - SVP & Head, Asset Management

Deric Eubanks - CFO & Treasurer

Richard Stockton - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Michael Bellisario - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Jordan Jennings, Director of Investor Relations.

Jordan Jennings

Good morning, and welcome to today's call to review results for Braemar Hotels & Resorts for the third quarter of 2023 and to update you on recent developments. On the call today will be Richard Stockton, President and Chief Executive Officer. Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Nixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management.

The results as well as notice of the possibility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday in a press release. At this time, let me remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, uncertainties and known or unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

These factors are more fully discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call, and the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise them. Statements made during this call do not

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BHR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.