Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 3:10 PM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.94K Followers

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Sigmon - General Counsel

Simon Burton - CEO

David Einhorn - Chairman

Faramarz Romer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Mottolese - Dowling & Partners

Ben Billiard - Pergam

Operator

Thank you for joining the Greenlight Capital Re Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to David Sigmon, Greenlight Re's General Counsel. You may begin.

David Sigmon

Thank you, Alicia and good morning. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded and will be able for replay following conclusion of the event. An audio replay will also be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.greenlightre.com.

Joining us on the call today will be executive Officer, Simon Burton, Chairman of the Board, David Einhorn and Chief Financial Officer, Faramarz Romer.

On behalf of the company, I'd like to remind you that forward-looking statements may be made during this call and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Federal Securities laws.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations, estimates and predictions about future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

As a result, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information on the risks and other factors that may impact future performance, investors should review the periodic reports that are filed by the company with the SEC from time-to-time.

Additionally, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations to these measures can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including the company's Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GLRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLRE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.