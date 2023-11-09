Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDOFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 3:22 PM ETWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF), WDO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.94K Followers

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCQX:WDOFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Dunlop - VP, IR

Anthea Bath - President , CEO & Director

Frederic Langevin - COO

Jonathan Singh - Interim CFO

Michael Michaud - VP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Arun Lamba - TD Securities

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

John Sclodnick - Desjardins Securities

Wayne Lam - RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Hoy - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

I will turn the call over to Lindsay Dunlop, VP, Investor Relations, to begin today.

Lindsay Dunlop

Great. Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Before we begin today, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management discussion and analysis dated November 8, 2023.

Yesterday's release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and financial statements, all of which can be found on SEDAR+ and on our website.

Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. All figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Anthea Bath, President and CEO, to begin today.

Anthea Bath

Thanks, Lindsay, and good morning, everyone. With one full quarter of Wesdome completed, I continue to be impressed with the team's enthusiasm [indiscernible]. Speaking on the call today

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WDOFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDOFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.