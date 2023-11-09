Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 3:27 PM ETSotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), SOHOB, SOHOO, SOHON
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.94K Followers

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mack Sims - Vice President-Operations & IR

Scott Kucinski - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Tony Domalski - VP, Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Dave Folsom - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Jeff Hassannia - HD Enterprise

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Sotherly Hotels Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Alex, and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to Mack Sims, Vice President of Operations. Please go ahead.

Mack Sims

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. If you did not receive a copy of the earnings release, you may access it on our website at sotherlyhotels.com. In the release, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G requirements. Any statements made during this conference call, which are not historical, may constitute forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained.

Factors and risks that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are detailed in today's press release and from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake the duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Kucinski

Thanks, Mack. Good morning, everyone. I'll start off today's call with a review of our portfolio's key operating metrics for the quarter. Looking at the third quarter results the same-store portfolio. Relative to 2019, third quarter RevPAR was up 1.7%, driven by ADR growth of 15%. Third quarter occupancy

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SOHO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SOHO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.