Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 3:31 PM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF), EDV:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.94K Followers

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martino Ciccio - Deputy CFO, Head, IR

Sebastien Montessus - President and CEO

Guy Young - CFO

Mark Morcombe - COO

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Daniel Major - UBS

Sandeep Peety - Morgan Stanley

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Raj Ray - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Endeavour Mining's Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference call is being recorded and a transcript of the call will be available on Endeavour’s website tomorrow.

I would now like to hand the call over to Endeavour's Deputy CFO and Head of Investor Relations, Martino De Ciccio.

Martino Ciccio

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Endeavour's Q3 2023 Results Webcast. Before we start, please note the usual disclaimer. On the call. I am joined by Sebastian, Mark, Guy and Jono. Today's call will follow our usual format. Sebastien will first go through our Q3 and year-to-date results highlights. Then Guy will present the financials and finally Mark will walk you through our operating results by mine.

After Sebastien's closing remarks, we'll open the floor up to questions. And now I will hand it over to Sebastien.

Sebastien Montessus

Thank you, Martino and hello everyone calling with Mark and Jono from our ET Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. And first pleased to report that we have continued to deliver against our six key focus areas for the year as presented on the screen with the goal of unlocking near term value for all stakeholders. I will go through each area in detail in the upcoming slides. But as a quick summary, on the operational front thanks to the efforts made in HI we saw the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EDVMF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EDVMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.