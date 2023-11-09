Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consumer Spending Fears And Their Impact On Sweetgreen's Valuation

Nov. 09, 2023 5:00 PM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)CMG, SHAK
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Since the Q3 earnings report, Sweetgreen's stock has fallen by 16%, bucking the trend as restaurant stocks generally underperformed the S&P 500.
  • Macro risks include a potential decline in consumer spending in 2024, which is pressuring the valuations of high-growth restaurant companies like Sweetgreen.
  • Sweetgreen's conservative outlook for 2024 includes a reduced store count growth and a slower deployment of Infinite Kitchens compared to 2023.
  • Sweetgreen's Sweetpass membership program has so far had a marginal impact on comparable sales growth.
  • Despite a cautious growth outlook, Sweetgreen expects restaurant margins to continue expanding in 2024, thanks to initiatives like the new protein menu. Sweetgreen remains attractive on a relative valuation basis compared to its peers.

Labor Secretary Perez Discusses Raising Minimum Wage During Visit To DC Restaurant

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Our original hypothesis stated that Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) was differentiating itself from its competitors with the launch of the Sweetpass Plus membership program, having strong revenue momentum, and trading at a relatively low comparable

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.09K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.