Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iron Mountain: From Mushrooms To High Tech, Record Q3 Earnings

Nov. 10, 2023 9:15 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iron Mountain Incorporated has transformed from a mushroom company to the world's largest document storage company.
  • The company has invested in Data Centers in recent years, which has become a growing part of its business.
  • Iron Mountain reported record earnings in Q3 2023, with growth in storage revenue and the leasing of 65 megawatts of capacity in its Data Center business.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Caveman Sitting Outdoors Using Stone Tablet with Touchscreen

PeskyMonkey/iStock via Getty Images

What began as a mushroom company back in 1936, transformed into the world's biggest paper storage company, beginning in 1951.

In our modern digital age, bears have peddled the idea that digitization would send paper storage facilities

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.46K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IRM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.