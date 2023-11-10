Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iBonds/BulletShares Are 'Okay' (At Best) Replacements For Individual Bonds

Nov. 10, 2023 7:00 AM ETIBDY, IBTJ, IBTM
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iBonds and BulletShares products offer a more liquid alternative to owning individual bonds.
  • They come with risks, including higher credit risk and lower yield compared to individual bonds.
  • iBonds provide diversification and liquidity, but have limitations such as cash flow issues and reliance on larger issuers.
  • Remember, a stock fund is a good replacement for individual stocks, but a bond fund is not a good replacement for individual bonds.
  • In short, you give up nearly 1% in total yield per year over the term of the fund to take MORE credit risk. That is partially offset by the advantage of monthly distributions and daily liquidity.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

*Side Note: I used the term iBonds throughout the report but in fact, it would apply to Invesco's BulletShares product as well. They are interchangeable with only minor differences.

This article is not only directed primarily towards those

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials.

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today.  We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.69K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBTM, IBTJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBDY--
Shares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF
IBTJ--
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
IBTM--
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.