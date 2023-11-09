Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oaktree Specialty Lending: Very, Very Bullish Here

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Corporation could benefit from lower funding rates in the coming quarters.
  • The fund's emphasis on secular industries will likely sustain investment premiums, lending an opportunity for arbitrage if funding rates taper.
  • Higher cash-based yields have occurred in recent quarters. Moreover, we believe lower nominal yields will mark up Oaktree's asset base, in turn realigning its NAVPS.
  • Although Oaktree's dividends are cyclical, they seem rewarding throughout the economic cycle.

Today's analysis dials in on Oaktree Specialty Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), a U.S.-based lender that specializes in corporate lending to companies with innovative solutions.

The fund emphasizes both income and value appreciation. However, there are frequent tradeoffs due to

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Comments (3)

D
Dan_R
Today, 6:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (70)
Very very bullish. Strong buy. No plans to initiate a position. Nice.
J
Justinthyme
Today, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (324)
It's difficult for me to distinguish among the many BDCs so I bought the ETF PBDC
d
dean3084
Today, 6:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.19K)
If I'm not mistaken Powell indicated that the rising rate may not be over yet. Long term I'm long and enjoying the dividend rate. Thanks
