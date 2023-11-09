Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 4:39 PM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.95K Followers

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Evan Mapes - Investor Relations

Robert Jornayvaz - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Preston - Chief Financial Officer

Zachry Adams - Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Perrella - UBS

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Intrepid Potash, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Evan Mapes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Evan Mapes

Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss and review Intrepid's third quarter 2023 results.

With me today is Intrepid's Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO; Bob Jornayvaz; and CFO, Matt Preston. Also available to answer questions during the Q&A session is our VP of Sales and Marketing, Zachry Adams, and our VP of Operations, John Galassini.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions, include forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those really anticipated and are based on information available to us today, and we assume no obligation to update them. These risks and uncertainties are described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, which are incorporated here by reference.

During today's call, we report certain non-GAAP financial and operational measures. Reconciliations to the mostly directly comparable GAAP measures are included in yesterday's press release. Our SEC filings and press releases are available on our website intrepidpotash.com.

I'll now turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IPI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IPI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.