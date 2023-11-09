Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Largo, Inc. (LGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 4:40 PM ETLargo Inc. (LGO), LGO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.95K Followers

Largo, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Guthrie - Senior Manager, External Relations

Daniel Tellechea - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ernest Cleave - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Vollant - Chief Commercial Officer

Francesco D’Alessio - President of Largo Clean Energy

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Wong - RBC

Steve Silver - Argus Research

Michael Heim - Noble Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Largo's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Guthrie, Senior Manager of External Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Guthrie

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending Largo's Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Largo's Q3 financial statements, related MD&A and most recent AF can be accessed on our website at largoinc.com as well as on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Before continuing the call, I would like to remind you that some of the information you will hear during today's discussion will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding future business outlook.

On the call today is Daniel Tellechea, Largo's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director; Ernest Cleave, Largo's Chief Financial Officer; Paul Vollant, Largo's Chief Commercial Officer; and Francesco D’Alessio, the President of Largo Clean Energy.

Following delivery of the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. [Operator Instructions].

So with that, let me turn the call over to Daniel.

Daniel Tellechea

Thank you, Alex, and good day to those joining us for our quarterly update call. I want to begin by acknowledging that Q3 was another challenging quarter for Largo. We faced some unforeseen cos that impacted our operations, and I would like to provide you with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LGO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.