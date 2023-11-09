Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 4:45 PM ETSilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), SIL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.95K Followers

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Fier - CEO

Chris Ritchie - President

Pierre Beaudoin - COO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Winmill - Scotiabank

Garrett Goggin - Stansberry Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to SilverCrest reports Second Quarter (sic) [Third Quarter] 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 09, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Eric Fier. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Fier

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody and thanks for joining. Today, we will be providing commentary on our Q3 2023 results. After which, we will be happy to take questions. The slide deck we will be referring to is available on our website at silvercrestmetals.com under the Investors tab.

Before I get started, I would like to direct you to the forward-looking statements on Slide 2. All figures discussed this morning are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. All of the ounce and per ounce references discussed will be based on silver equivalent ounces sold unless otherwise specified. Our silver equivalent reference are based on a gold per silver ration at 79.51:1.

On the call with me today is Chris Ritchie, President; and Pierre Beaudoin, Chief Operating Officer.

Starting on Slide 3, Q3 marked another successful quarter for Las Chispas, and we remain on target to meet our 2023 sales and cost guidance. Our strong operating margins continued to substantial free cash flow in the quarter. Las Chispas continues to perform well with gold sales of 14,500 ounces of gold and silver sales of 1.53 million ounces. Silver equivalent sales totaled 2.68 million ounces, bringing year-to-date sales to 7.69 million ounces, positioning us well to meet our annual guidance of 9.8 million to 10.2 million ounces.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SILV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SILV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.