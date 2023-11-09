Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Expands Possible TAM Significantly

Daron Evans profile picture
Daron Evans
Summary

  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biotech company with a single drug, PEDMARK®, which is FDA-approved to reduce the risk of hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients.
  • The company faced challenges and delays in obtaining FDA approval but finally launched PEDMARK® in late 2022, and generated $6.5 million in sales in Q3 2023.
  • The company is poised to start selling PEDMARK® in Germany in May or June 2024.
  • Being added to the NCCN's Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology treatment guidelines, could potentially double the TAM, increasing peak year revenue expectations.

Female doctor comforts her young patient who has cancer

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Fennec Pharmaceuticals - Overview

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is a small cap, commercial-stage biotech company with a single drug, PEDMARK®. PEDMARK is a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate specifically developed for pediatric patients. PEDMARK® is FDA-approved to reduce the risk

This article was written by

Daron Evans
Mr. Evans is a private investor who focuses primarily on life science opportunities.

Comments

