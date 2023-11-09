Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exelon: A Balanced Utility That Could Be Worth Considering

Nov. 09, 2023 6:36 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)AEP, CEG, DTE, ETR, FE, IDU
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exelon Corporation is a large utility company serving Chicago and Philadelphia with a customer base of approximately 10.6 million.
  • The company has shown stable revenues and cash flows over the past decade, making it relatively immune to economic fluctuations.
  • Exelon is investing in a $31.3 billion capital program to expand its rate base and deliver earnings growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 6-8%.
  • The company boasts a 3.64% dividend yield, which brings the projected total average annual return to 10% to 12% annually.
  • Exelon Corporation has a reasonable leverage ratio and a reasonable valuation relative to its peers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a large regulated electric and natural gas utility that serves the cities of Chicago, IL, and Philadelphia, PA, as well as the surrounding regions. These are two of the largest cities in the United States, which means that

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.43K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.