Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 6:14 PM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.95K Followers

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley DeSimone - ICR

Ben Kohn - CEO

Marc Crossman - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity

Greg Pendy - Chardan

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PLBY Group's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting today's call are Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Crossman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to hand the call over to Ashley DeSimone of ICR.

Ashley DeSimone

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'd like to remind everyone that the information discussed today is qualified in its entirety by the Form 8-K and Form 10-Q filings made today by PLBY Group, which may be accessed on the SEC's website and PLBY Group's website. Today's call is also being webcast, and a replay will be posted to PLBY Group's Investor Relations website.

Please note that statements made during this call, including financial projections or other statements that are not historical in nature, may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of PLBY Group's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, which could cause PLBY Group's actual results to differ from its historical results and forecasts, including those risks set forth in PLBY Group's filings with the SEC, and you should refer to and carefully consider those for more information. This cautionary statement applies to all forward-looking statements made during this call. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

During this call, PLBY Group may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PLBY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLBY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.