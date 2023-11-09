Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 7:09 PM ETSensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA, IR

Joe Sardano - Chairman & CEO

Michael Sardano - President & General Counsel

Javier Rampolla - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Boobalan Pachaiyappan - H.C. Wainwright

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ben Haynor - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sensus Healthcare Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Sutton Golodetz, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kim Sutton Golodetz

Thank you. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sensus Healthcare are Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Sardano, President and General Counsel; and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of the matters that will be discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. All statements other than historical facts that address activities Sensus Healthcare assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates and other similar expressions will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are management's beliefs based on currently available information as of the date of this conference call, November 9, 2023. Sensus Healthcare undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

During today's call, references will be made to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Sensus believes these measures provide useful information for

