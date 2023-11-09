Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Burns - Director, IR

David Klein - CEO

Judy Hong - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

John Zamparo - CIBC

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jovel and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to Canopy Growth's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I will now turn the call over to Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations. Tyler, you may begin the conference.

Tyler Burns

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. On our call today, we have Canopy Growth's Chief Executive Officer, David Klein; and Chief Financial Officer, Judy Hong.

After financial market's close today, Canopy Growth issued a news release announcing the financial results for our second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The news release and financial statements have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR, and will be available on our website under the Investors tab.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and that this discussion is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements included at the end of the news release issued today.

Please review today's earnings release, Canopy's reports filed with the SEC and on SEDAR for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections. In addition, reconciliations between any non-GAAP measures to their closest reported GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Please note that all financial information is provided in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

