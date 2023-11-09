Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 7:15 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Hong - Manager of Investor Relations

Jacque Shea - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Sumner - Chief Medical Officer

Peter Kies - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Twyman - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Inovio Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday November 09, 2023.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Hong. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Thomas Hong

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio 2023 third quarter conference call.

Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jacque Shea, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer; Mr. Mark Twyman, Chief Commercial Officer and Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as provide a development progress update for our DNA medicines platform. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer segment.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company. These events relate to our business plans to develop Inovio's DNA medicines platform, which include clinical and regulatory developments and timing of clinical data readouts, along with capital resources and strategic matters. All of these statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as of today.

Actual events or results could differ materially. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.