Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 7:42 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed McGregor - Director of Investor Relations

Paul Travers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Grant Russell - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Vuzix Third Quarter Ending September 30th, 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations at Vuzix. Mr. McGregor, you may begin.

Ed McGregor

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Vuzix's second quarter and 2023 ending September 30th financial results and business update conference call. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and our CFO, Grant Russell.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

Therefore, the company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that are contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, competitive factors, changes in business strategy or development plans, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel as well as changes in the legal and regulatory requirements.

In addition, any projections as to the company's future performance represent management's estimates as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VUZI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VUZI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.