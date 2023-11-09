Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 7:43 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Salli Schwartz - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jacob Thaysen - Chief Executive Officer

Joydeep Goswami - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Dan Arias - Stifel

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Dan Leonard - UBS

Sung Ji Nam - Scotia Bank

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Conor McNamara - RBC Capital Markets

Rachel Vatnsdal - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Illumina Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Salli Schwartz

Hello, everyone and welcome to our earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. During the call today, we will review the financial results we released after the close of the market, and offer commentary on our commercial and regulatory activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. Our earnings release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at Illumina.com.

Participating for Illumina today will be Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Jacob will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business and Joydeep will review our financial results, which include GRAIL. As a reminder GRAIL must be held and operated separately and independently from Illumina pursuant to the transitional measures ordered by the European Commission, which prohibited our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ILMN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.