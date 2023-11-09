Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 8:14 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vitalie Stelea - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brendan Jones - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Rama - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Jamieson - UBS

Craig Irwin - ROTH MKM

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Chris Pierce - Needham

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Blink Charging Co. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Vitalie Stelea, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Vitalie Stelea

Thank you, Kelly. Welcome to Blink's third quarter 2023 earnings call.

On the line today, we have Brendan Jones, President and CEO; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer.

The discussions today will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website.

Today's discussions may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may be different from those stated, and the most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on Page 2 of the third quarter 2023 earnings deck.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year.

Now, regarding the Investor Relations calendar: Blink will attend the UBS Industrials Summit on the 29th of November in Palm Beach, Florida; and Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on the 16th of January of 2024. Please follow our announcements for additional investor events in the future.

I will now turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BLNK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLNK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.