Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Kilmer – Investor Relations

Dwight Gorham – Chief Executive Officer

Andre Godin – President and Chief Financial Officer

Tommy Kenny – Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Hugh Kelly – Private Investor

David Nguyen – Private Investor

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to IntelGenx’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations at IntelGenx. You may begin.

Stephen Kilmer

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. With me on the line are Dwight Gorham, IntelGenx’s CEO; Andre Godin, our President and CFO; Dr. Frank Pietrantonio, our Director of Clinical Research; Tommy Kenny, our Senior Vice President and General Counsel; and Dr. Horst Zerbe, IntelGenx’s Chairman.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you all that amounts mentioned today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise mentioned and today’s call may contain forward-looking information that represents our expectations as of today, and accordingly, are subject to change.

We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by U.S. and Canadian securities laws. A number of assumptions were made by us in preparing these forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and results may differ materially. Details on these risks and assumptions can be found in our filings with the U.S. and Canadian Securities Commissions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gorham. Dwight?

Dwight Gorham

Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the IntelGenx

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IGXT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IGXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.