Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 09, 2023 9:26 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.96K Followers

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nandan Amladi - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Wagner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Brickley - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Sklar - Raymond James

Brian Colley - Stephens

Scott Berg - Needham

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Everbridge Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jason and I'll be your operator today. Following management's remarks, we will open the call for your questions. I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay a link in the investor relations section of the company's website.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Nandan Amladi. Sir, please proceed.

Nandan Amladi

Thank you, Jason and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Everbridge's earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. With me on today's call are Everbridge's President and CEO, David Wagner; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Patrick Brickley.

After the market closed, we issued our earnings release and supplementary materials, which can be accessed on the IR page at ir.everbridge.com. This call is being recorded, and a replay of the teleconference will be available on our Investor Relations website at the conclusion of today's event.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the company that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from the projections described in such statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K as well as other subsequent filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EVBG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVBG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.